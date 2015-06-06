I Am Harlequin or IAH is the recording and production alias of London-based singer/songwriter and producer Anne Freier.

Anne was born in Dresden, Germany. She mentions that her father, who grew up during East Germany's GDR regime, had a big impact on her musical influences, introducing her to the likes of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cindy Lauper, Yes, Billy Joel, Kate Bush, Grace Slick, Ricky Lee Jones, Tori Amos, and Joni Mitchell, but also classical music such as Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff and later Sondheim.

Anne wrote her first song at the age of seven with the help of a bear-inspired English book for children. She then performed regularly with her sister in front of family and friends and soon moved to London. She is a trained singer. Whilst at university studying music she focused on production and technology, recording herself performing on the piano with a laptop and an Mbox on Pro Tools. In addition to music, IAH designs and sews most of her stage wear. She edits and directs her own music videos and writes fiction in her spare time.