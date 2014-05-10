DonatanBorn 2 September 1983
Donatan, (born Witold Czamara on 2 September 1984 in Kraków) is a Polish musician, music producer and sound engineer. Donatan along with Teka co-created RafPak.
Donatan was born to a Russian mother and Polish father. He began producing music in 2002, with his debut album "Brudne południe", released in 2007. For eight years Donatan lived in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, and has been married since 2004. Donatan has often been criticized for allegedly preaching pan-Slavism, paganism, satanism, recommending the Red Army, and promoting communist symbols including the hammer and sickle.
In 2013 he has been nominated for Best Polish Act at MTV Europe Music Awards alongside Cleo.
