Katherine ThomasHarpist
Katherine Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73e8fe49-6b58-4b03-9bb6-7de1cb9812da
Katherine Thomas Tracks
Sort by
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Ensemble
Last played on
David of the White Rock (Dafydd Y Garreg Wen)
Traditional Welsh, Bryn Terfel & Katherine Thomas
David of the White Rock (Dafydd Y Garreg Wen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
David of the White Rock (Dafydd Y Garreg Wen)
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist