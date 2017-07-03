Peter HookBorn 13 February 1956
Peter Hook Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Hook (born Peter Woodhead; 13 February 1956) is an English singer, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. He is best known as the bassist and co-founder of English rock bands Joy Division and New Order.
Hook formed the band which was to become Joy Division with Bernard Sumner in 1976. Following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980, the band reformed as New Order, and Hook played bass with them until 2007.
Hook has recorded one album with Revenge (One True Passion), two albums with Monaco (Music for Pleasure and Monaco) and one album with Freebass (It's a Beautiful Life), serving as bassist, keyboardist and lead vocalist. He is currently the lead singer and bassist for Peter Hook and the Light.
- ‘We worked hard and we played hard’ –Peter Hookhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bsvvp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bsvvp.jpg2016-10-12T14:01:00.000ZHooky goes into detail about his time in New Order.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bsvw0
‘We worked hard and we played hard’ –Peter Hook
- Peter Hook: I've had some interesting things thrown at mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yhslq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yhslq.jpg2016-06-16T10:38:00.000ZPeter Hook looks back on some of his most memorable experiences playing live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yhsyh
Peter Hook: I've had some interesting things thrown at me
- Hooky's Punk Inspirationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xnt63.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xnt63.jpg2016-06-08T11:47:00.000ZEn route to see a punk band, Peter Hook reveals he was inspired to form his first group, Joy Division, after attending a Sex Pistols concert in 1976.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xnt8q
Hooky's Punk Inspiration
- Peter Hook on seeing the Sex Pistolshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x4ks9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x4ks9.jpg2016-06-03T08:26:00.000Z'I went in normal. I came out a musician.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x4ksh
Peter Hook on seeing the Sex Pistols
- How one gig became a life-changing eventhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtlt0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtlt0.jpg2016-05-31T12:32:00.000ZJoy Divison's Peter Hook remembers The Sex Pistols' famous Manchester performance of 1976https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wtnss
How one gig became a life-changing event
- 'A true producer is something you take for granted' - Peter Hook on recording Unknown Pleasures with Martin Hannetthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns6yh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns6yh.jpg2016-03-23T11:33:00.000ZPeter Hook explains the remarkable lengths that producer Martin Hannett went to on Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures to achieve his signature sound.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ns7ll
'A true producer is something you take for granted' - Peter Hook on recording Unknown Pleasures with Martin Hannett
- Peter Hook speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jwtpv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jwtpv.jpg2013-10-17T15:21:00.000ZBass guitarist Peter Hook catches up with Radcliffe and Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwtws
Peter Hook speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Peter Hook chats to Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01b85qk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01b85qk.jpg2013-06-11T10:51:00.000ZLegendary bass player, DJ, nightclub owner and author Peter Hook chats to Shaun Keaveny.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01b8kc3
Peter Hook chats to Shaun Keaveny
- Peter Hook - Tom Morton interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zkwlg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zkwlg.jpg2012-10-10T10:38:00.000ZFormer Joy Division bassist Peter Hook shares stories from his new book about the band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p00zkwsn
Peter Hook - Tom Morton interview
