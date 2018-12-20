RihannaBarbadian R&B/pop singer. Born 20 February 1988
Rihanna Biography (Wikipedia)
Robyn Rihanna Fenty (born 20 February 1988) is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress. Born in Saint Michael, Barbados, and raised in Bridgetown, she was discovered by American record producer Evan Rogers in her home country of Barbados in 2003. Throughout 2004, she recorded demo tapes under the direction of Rogers and signed a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings after auditioning for its then-president, rapper and hip hop producer Jay-Z. In 2005, Rihanna rose to fame with the release of her debut studio album Music of the Sun and its follow-up A Girl like Me (2006), which charted on the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 and respectively produced the successful singles "Pon de Replay", "SOS" and "Unfaithful".
With the release of her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), Rihanna developed a public image as a sex symbol and incorporated more elements of dance-pop into her music. It became a major breakthrough in her career and earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award at the 2008 ceremony. Recorded after her assault by her then-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown, her fourth studio album, Rated R (2009), is distinguished for its dark themes and lyrical content. Her pop-influenced fifth studio album, Loud (2010), proved successful producing three Billboard Hot 100 number one singles, "Only Girl (In the World)", "What’s My Name", and "S&M". She followed this success with the follow-up albums, Talk That Talk (2011), and the Grammy Award winner Unapologetic (2012). Her eighth studio album, Anti (2016), became her second Billboard 200 number one album and was one of the most streamed albums of the year.
- “Rihanna is a beautiful spirit” - DJ Khaled on his new single Wild Thoughtshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br533.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br533.jpg2017-06-27T10:23:00.000ZDJ Khaled knew his latest song was going to be a smash hit, add into the mix Bryson Tiller and Rihanna and you have something very special indeed.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0572x8n
“Rihanna is a beautiful spirit” - DJ Khaled on his new single Wild Thoughts
- Is this the end of Drake and Rihanna?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bpvs9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bpvs9.jpg2016-10-11T12:56:00.000ZIf Drake and Rihanna were ever an official couple, of course...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bpvw3
Is this the end of Drake and Rihanna?
Rihanna Tracks
Sort by
We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)
Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Same Ol' Mistakes
Work (feat. Drake)
Talk That Talk (feat. JAY-Z)
This Is What You Came For
Don't Stop The Music
LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)
Needed me (VANDALIZED EDIT)
If It's Lovin' That You Want
Hard (feat. Young Jeezy)
Umbrella
What's My Name? (feat. Drake)
Diamonds
Only Girl (In The World)
Run This Town
Selfish (feat. Rihanna)
Umbrella (feat. JAY-Z)
Take A Bow
Pon De Replay
Shut Up And Drive
Live Your Life (feat. Rihanna)
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Latest Rihanna News
Rihanna Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black Lives Matter course to include studies of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar
-
"It's a statement of inclusion and love" - why the new video from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is so significant
-
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande working together!
-
Remembering One Love Manchester
-
Katy Perry talks about the Taylor Swift VMAs rumours
-
Katy Perry
-
Katy Perry - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
What's the latest with Katy Perry and Taylor Swift?
-
What do we know about Katy Perry's new album?
-
Nicki Minaj is paying tuition fees for her fans