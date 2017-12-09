Gerhard Stolze (1 October 1926, Dessau – 11 March 1979, Garmisch-Partenkirchen) was a German tenor.

He was a character tenor best known as a Wagner singer. His signature role was Mime (Das Rheingold, Siegfried). Other important roles were David (Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg), Loge (Das Rheingold), Aegisth (Elektra) and Herod (Salome). He also sang the Captain in Wozzeck and, the roles of Oberon (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and the Emperor Nero, both of which were originally written for countertenor. He recorded Mozart's high-tenor Singspiel roles, Monostatos and Pedrillo.

He portrays Mime on both the studio recordings of Siegfried by Herbert von Karajan and Georg Solti.

His voice was very high, thin, and piercing, and capable of an extraordinary range of colors. His style sharply divided critics and audiences, especially in the roles of Mime and Herod. It was denigrated as being over-neurotic, glorified sprechstimme by some, while others praised it for its deep characterization and astonishing virtuosity.