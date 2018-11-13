Mike DeanUS "dirty south" hip-hop producer & mix engineer. Born 1 March 1965
Mike Dean
1965-03-01
Mike Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael George Dean (born March 1, 1965) is an American hip hop record producer, audio engineer, and multi-instrumentalist from Houston, Texas. Dean is best known for recording and mixing songs for major artists across the American hip hop industry such as Kanye West, 2Pac, Scarface, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Jay-Z, and Desiigner.
Mike Dean Tracks
Ccclx III (feat. Mike Dean)
Lunice
Ccclx III (feat. Mike Dean)
Ccclx III (feat. Mike Dean)
