Jonel PerleaRomanian conductor. Born 13 December 1900. Died 29 July 1970
Jonel Perlea
1900-12-13
Jonel Perlea Biography (Wikipedia)
Ionel Perlea (13 December 1900 – 29 July 1970) was a Romanian conductor particularly associated with the Italian and German opera repertories.
Jonel Perlea Tracks
Lullaby - for solo piano
"Caro nome", from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
