Riz Maslen is an English electronic music artist. During the mid 1990s, she worked with 4hero and Future Sound of London. After playing keyboards for The Beloved, she took out a loan, built a home studio and created her first albums there. In 1995, she signed as Neotropic under Ntone and soon after as Small Fish With Spine to Oxygen Music Works in New York. She continues to be a prominent figure in experimental electronic music.
