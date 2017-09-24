Antonio FaraòBorn 19 January 1965
Antonio Faraò
1965-01-19
Antonio Faraò Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Faraò (born January 19, 1965 in Rome) is an Italian post-bop jazz pianist.
He attended the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Milan where he earned an intermediate degree in 1983.He won the X1 Music Review's New Talent Prize in 1987. He won several other international competitions before his debut album in 1999. He followed it up with a second album in 2001. He is known for combining Mediterranean and African-American influences.
Antonio Faraò Tracks
Eklektik Intro (feat. Robert Davi)
Antonio Faraò
Eklektik Intro (feat. Robert Davi)
Eklektik Intro (feat. Robert Davi)
Motion
Antonio Faraò
Motion
Motion
