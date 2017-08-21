Marc and the MambasFormed 1982. Disbanded 1983
Marc and the Mambas
1982
Marc and the Mambas Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc and the Mambas was a new wave group, formed by Marc Almond in 1982 as an offshoot project from Soft Cell. The band's line-up changed frequently, and included Matt Johnson from The The and Annie Hogan, with whom Almond worked later in his solo career.
Marc and the Mambas Tracks
Torment
Torment
Big Louise
Big Louise
Black Heart
Black Heart
Black Heart (Album Version)
Black Heart (Album Version)
If You Go Away (BBC Session 1983)
If You Go Away (BBC Session 1983)
Empty Eyes (BBC Session 1983)
Empty Eyes (BBC Session 1983)
Terrapin
Terrapin
Untitled
Untitled
In My Room
In My Room
Marc and the Mambas Links
