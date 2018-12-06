Subway Sect
Subway Sect Biography (Wikipedia)
Subway Sect were one of the first British punk bands. Although their commercial success was limited by the small amount of recorded material they released, they have been credited as highly influential on the Postcard Records scene and the indie pop genre which followed.
Time Shoulda Made A Man O' Me (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Vic Godard
Vic Godard
Time Shoulda Made A Man O' Me (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Time Shoulda Made A Man O' Me (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Sharks N Vipers (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Vic Godard
Vic Godard
Sharks N Vipers (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Sharks N Vipers (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
The Place We Used To Live (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Vic Godard
Vic Godard
The Place We Used To Live (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
The Place We Used To Live (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Stop that Girl
Subway Sect
Stop that Girl
Stop that Girl
Last played on
Ambition
Subway Sect
Ambition
Ambition
Last played on
Nobody's Scared
Subway Sect
Nobody's Scared
Nobody's Scared
Last played on
We Oppose All Rock'n'Roll
Subway Sect
Subway Sect
We Oppose All Rock'n'Roll
Johnny Thunders
Subway Sect
Johnny Thunders
Johnny Thunders
Last played on
Split Up The Money
Subway Sect
Split Up The Money
Split Up The Money
Last played on
Double Negative
Subway Sect
Double Negative
Double Negative
Last played on
Stool Pigeon (Peel Session 29/11/78)
Subway Sect
Stool Pigeon (Peel Session 29/11/78)
Stool Pigeon (Peel Session 29/11/78)
Last played on
Watching the Devil (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Subway Sect
Subway Sect
Watching the Devil (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Stool Pigeon (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Subway Sect
Stool Pigeon (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Stool Pigeon (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Last played on
Head Held High (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Subway Sect
Head Held High (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Head Held High (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Last played on
Double Negative (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Subway Sect
Double Negative (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Double Negative (John Peel session 4.12.78)
Last played on
Don't Split It
Subway Sect
Don't Split It
Don't Split It
Last played on
Chain Smokin'
Subway Sect
Chain Smokin'
Chain Smokin'
Last played on
Parrallel Lines
Subway Sect
Parrallel Lines
Parrallel Lines
Last played on
Stop That Girl
Subway Sect
Stop That Girl
Stop That Girl
Last played on
Split Up The Money
Subway Sect
Split Up The Money
Split Up The Money
Last played on
Chain Smoking (John Peel Session 17.10.1977)
Subway Sect
Chain Smoking (John Peel Session 17.10.1977)
Chain Smoking (John Peel Session 17.10.1977)
Performer
Last played on
