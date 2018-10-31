Jordy van Egmond (born 22 April 1992) professionally known by his stage name Dyro, is a Dutch DJ and EDM producer. Since 2010 he has released original singles and remixes on labels such as Revealed Recordings, Musical Freedom, and Def Jam, and has also released official remixes for tracks such as "Right Now" by Rihanna and "Iron" by Nicky Romero and Calvin Harris. He collaborated with Tiësto on a single titled "Paradise" in 2013, and also that year he collaborated with Hardwell on the single "Never Say Goodbye". Featuring Bright Lights, it peaked at No. 23 on the UK Dance Chart. In 2014 Dyro ranked No. 27 on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list.

Dyro has undertaken a number of international tours since signing to Revealed Recordings in 2011, performing at festivals such as Electric Zoo in 2013 and 2014, Barbarella in 2014, and Future Music Festival in 2014. Since 2014 he has headlined venues such as Ministry of Sound in London and Space in Ibiza.[citation needed] In 2014 Dyro founded the independent record label WOLV Records, which releases both his own material and that of other "up and coming" artists. After hosting the radio show Daftastitc Radio since around 2013, Dyro currently hosts WOLV Radio with Dyro, which broadcasts on around 30 FM stations.