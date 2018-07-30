Pedro Elías Gutiérrez (March 14, 1870–May 31, 1954) was a Venezuelan musician who is mainly remembered for the song Alma Llanera, whose music he composed for the zarzuela of the same name.

Gutiérrez also led the Orquesta Caraqueña, directed the Caracas Martial Band (Banda Marcial Caracas) from 1903 to 1946, and wrote several other zarzuelas, including Percance en Macuto and Un Gallero como Pocos. He died in Macuto, Vargas.