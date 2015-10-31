The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1999
The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73d90080-4ac6-45e3-933c-445978777b6c
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (Turkish: Borusan İstanbul Filarmoni Orkestrası), also known as the BIFO, is a Turkish orchestra based in Istanbul that was formed by enlarging the Borusan Chamber Orchestra in 1999. It is funded by the Borusan Holding.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Kocekce
Ulvi Cemal Erkin
Kocekce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Kocekce
Belkis, regina di Saba - suite, (Belkis, Queen of Sheba)
Ottorino Respighi
Belkis, regina di Saba - suite, (Belkis, Queen of Sheba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Belkis, regina di Saba - suite, (Belkis, Queen of Sheba)
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
Music Arranger
Beni Mora - oriental suite (Op.29 No.1)
Gustav Holst
Beni Mora - oriental suite (Op.29 No.1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Beni Mora - oriental suite (Op.29 No.1)
Islamey orch Lyapunov
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Islamey orch Lyapunov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47h.jpglink
Islamey orch Lyapunov
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail - singspiel in 3 acts (K.384), Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail - singspiel in 3 acts (K.384), Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail - singspiel in 3 acts (K.384), Overture
The Tragedy of Salomé
Florent Schmitt
The Tragedy of Salomé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
The Tragedy of Salomé
Last played on
Procession of the Sardar (Caucasian Sketches Suite No 1)
Mikhail Mikhaylovich Ippolitov-Ivanov, The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra & Sascha Goetzel
Procession of the Sardar (Caucasian Sketches Suite No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Procession of the Sardar (Caucasian Sketches Suite No 1)
Composer
Last played on
Violin Concerto 1914
Sascha Goetzel
Violin Concerto 1914
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Violin Concerto 1914
Belkis, Queen of Sheba
Ottorino Respighi
Belkis, Queen of Sheba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wf65.jpglink
Belkis, Queen of Sheba
Solomon The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
George Frideric Handel
Solomon The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Solomon The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
Solomon The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (arr. Beecham)
George Frideric Handel
Solomon The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (arr. Beecham)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Solomon The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (arr. Beecham)
Die Entführung aus dem Serail - overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entführung aus dem Serail - overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Die Entführung aus dem Serail - overture
Violin Concerto
Gabriel Prokofiev
Violin Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9jkg.jpglink
Violin Concerto
Beni Mora
Gustav Holst
Beni Mora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Beni Mora
Islamey oriental fantasy (orch. Lyapunov)
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Islamey oriental fantasy (orch. Lyapunov)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Islamey oriental fantasy (orch. Lyapunov)
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown
Performer
Last played on
Caucasian Sketches: Suite No.1 No.4 Procession of the Sardar
Sascha Goetzel, Mikhail Mikhaylovich Ippolitov-Ivanov & The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra
Caucasian Sketches: Suite No.1 No.4 Procession of the Sardar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Caucasian Sketches: Suite No.1 No.4 Procession of the Sardar
Composer
Last played on
Kocekce for orchestra
Ulvi Cemal Erkin, Sascha Goetzel & The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra
Kocekce for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Kocekce for orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Violin Concerto (BBC Proms 2014)
Gabriel Prokofiev
Violin Concerto (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wdrp.jpglink
Violin Concerto (BBC Proms 2014)
Last played on
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
Last played on
Köçekçe
The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra
Köçekçe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wf7j.jpglink
Köçekçe
Composer
The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (BBC Proms 2014)
George Frideric Handel
The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wf36.jpglink
The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (BBC Proms 2014)
Die Entführung aus dem Serail (BBC Proms 2014)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entführung aus dem Serail (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wf1r.jpglink
Die Entführung aus dem Serail (BBC Proms 2014)
Beni Mora (BBC Proms 2014)
Gustav Holst
Beni Mora (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wf0d.jpglink
Beni Mora (BBC Proms 2014)
Islamey - Oriental Fantasy (BBC Proms 2014)
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Islamey - Oriental Fantasy (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wdmz.jpglink
Islamey - Oriental Fantasy (BBC Proms 2014)
Scheherazade Op.35
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade Op.35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Scheherazade Op.35
Last played on
Suite no.1 - Procession of the Sardar from Caucasion Sketches
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov
Suite no.1 - Procession of the Sardar from Caucasion Sketches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383xgr.jpglink
Suite no.1 - Procession of the Sardar from Caucasion Sketches
Last played on
Islamey - oriental fantasy
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Islamey - oriental fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47h.jpglink
Islamey - oriental fantasy
Orchestrator
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 16: Oriental Promise
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5x2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-29T21:59:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023vqhb.jpg
29
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 16: Oriental Promise
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist