William Claude Rains (10 November 1889 – 30 May 1967) was an English–American film and stage actor whose career spanned several decades. After his American film debut as Dr. Jack Griffin in The Invisible Man (1933) he appeared in classic films such as The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), The Wolf Man (1941), Casablanca and Kings Row (both 1942), Notorious (1946), The Pied Piper of Hamelin (1957), and Lawrence of Arabia (1962).

He was a Tony Award winning actor and was a four-time nominee for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Rains was considered to be "one of the screen's great character stars" who was, according to the All-Movie Guide, "at his best when playing cultured villains". During his lengthy career, he was greatly admired by many of his contemporaries, such as Bette Davis, Vincent Sherman, Ronald Neame and Albert Dekker, all of whom became close family friends. Rains also inspired many younger actors, such as John Gielgud, Charles Laughton and Richard Chamberlain.