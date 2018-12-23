Casiotone for the Painfully Alone (CFTPA) was the musical solo-project of musician Owen Ashworth (born April 22, 1977) of Redwood City, California.

CFTPA was active 1997 - 2010, during which five studio albums were released, alongside numerous other releases. CFTPA toured with other indie artists such as The Donkeys, Papercuts, P:ano, The Dead Science, David Bazan, The Rapture and Xiu Xiu. Following the end of CFTPA, Ashworth began a new project, Advance Base.