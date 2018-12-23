Casiotone for the Painfully AloneBorn 22 April 1977
Casiotone for the Painfully Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73d882c7-1146-4012-a61b-a3b2c11fce2f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Casiotone for the Painfully Alone (CFTPA) was the musical solo-project of musician Owen Ashworth (born April 22, 1977) of Redwood City, California.
CFTPA was active 1997 - 2010, during which five studio albums were released, alongside numerous other releases. CFTPA toured with other indie artists such as The Donkeys, Papercuts, P:ano, The Dead Science, David Bazan, The Rapture and Xiu Xiu. Following the end of CFTPA, Ashworth began a new project, Advance Base.
Harsh The Herald Angels Sing
Casiotone for the Painfully Alone
Harsh The Herald Angels Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Boyz
Casiotone for the Painfully Alone
Hot Boyz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Boyz
Last played on
Optimist VS TheSilent Alarm
Casiotone for the Painfully Alone
Optimist VS TheSilent Alarm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Optimist VS TheSilent Alarm
Last played on
Lesley Gore on the T.A.M.I. Show
Casiotone for the Painfully Alone
Lesley Gore on the T.A.M.I. Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lesley Gore on the T.A.M.I. Show
Last played on
