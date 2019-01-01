SixteenFormed 1997
Sixteen
1997
Sixteen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sixteen was a Polish band, which was founded in 1997 and disbanded in 2004. Renata Dąbkowska is its lead singer, and it represented Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest 1998.
Their debut album "Lawa" (Lava) was released in 1997.
During the later part of 1998, the band became known as Seventeen and sometimes Sixteen-Seventeen.
