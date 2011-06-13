Trin-i-tee 5:7 is an American girl group formed in 1997. The original lineup composed of Chanelle Haynes, Angel Taylor, and Terri Brown-Britton. The group was launched into mainstream recognition following the release of their best-selling debut album, Trin-i-tee 5:7 (1998), which contained the top-charting gospel single "God's Grace". The album became certified gold. Despite critical and commercial success, the group experienced a lineup change when as Terri Brown left the group in 1999.

In mid-1999, Adrian Anderson was added to the group and they released their second album, Spiritual Love. In 2002, they followed up with the release of The Kiss. Their fourth album T57 (2007) earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album. The album spawned the top-charting singles: "Listen" and "Get Away". Following the departure of Anderson in 2010, Trin-i-tee 5:7 moved forward as duo and released their sixth album Angel & Chanelle (2011).

Trin-i-tee 5:7 has sold more than 2.5 million records worldwide to date, and is recognized as one of the most successful contemporary gospel acts of their era. They were also ranked as the tenth Top Gospel Artist of the Year by Billboard, in 2002 and 2011. Their work has earned them several awards and nominations, including two Dove Music Awards, one Stellar Award, two Grammy nominations, and two BET Award nominations.