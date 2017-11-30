Josephine BarstowBorn 27 September 1940
Josephine Barstow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1940-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73d25aa1-554b-40b8-a303-5bc06e80e093
Josephine Barstow Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Josephine Clare Barstow, DBE (born 27 September 1940) is an English opera singer and soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josephine Barstow Tracks
Sort by
Pace, pace, mio Dio (La forza del destino)
Giuseppe Verdi
Pace, pace, mio Dio (La forza del destino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Pace, pace, mio Dio (La forza del destino)
Last played on
Brindisi (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Brindisi (La traviata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Brindisi (La traviata)
Last played on
O patria mia (from Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
O patria mia (from Aida)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
O patria mia (from Aida)
Last played on
Jenufa (Act 3) - extract
Leos Janáček
Jenufa (Act 3) - extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Jenufa (Act 3) - extract
Choir
Last played on
The finale of Act 2 Scene 1.
Benjamin Britten
The finale of Act 2 Scene 1.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The finale of Act 2 Scene 1.
Last played on
We Open in Venice, from Kiss Me Kate
Cole Porter
We Open in Venice, from Kiss Me Kate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
We Open in Venice, from Kiss Me Kate
Last played on
La Forza del destino - opera in 4 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
La Forza del destino - opera in 4 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Forza del destino - opera in 4 acts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2bp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-01T21:07:02
1
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Josephine Barstow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist