Marie AdamsBlues singer associated with Johnny Otis. Born 19 October 1925. Died 23 February 1998
Marie Adams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-10-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73cf26de-2cb8-4318-b97a-153febc0aeb6
Marie Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Adams (born Ollie Marie Givens, October 19, 1925 – February 23, 1998) was an American gospel and R&B singer, who became popular in the 1950s particularly for her work with Johnny Otis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marie Adams Tracks
Sort by
Ma (He's Making Eyes At Me)
The Johnny Otis Show
Ma (He's Making Eyes At Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ma (He's Making Eyes At Me)
Last played on
Marie Adams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist