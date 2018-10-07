Harry James OrchestraActive orchestra w/o Harry James
Harry James Orchestra
Harry James Orchestra Tracks
All Or Nothing At All
Frank Sinatra
Saturday Night (is the Lonliest Night of the Week)
Harry James and His Orchestra
IM BEGINNING TO SEE THE LIGHT
Kitty Kallen
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Harry James Orchestra
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James and His Orchestra
Rockin' in Rhythm
Harry James Orchestra
Satin Doll
Harry James Orchestra
Two O'Clock Jump
Harry James
Performer
Palladium Party
Harry James Orchestra
