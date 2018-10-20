Kuldeep ManakPunjabi Singer. Born 15 November 1949. Died 30 November 2011
Kuldeep Manak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mn20f.jpg
1949-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73c909f6-4ee0-4695-8f64-e5cbe0845e5c
Kuldeep Manak Biography (Wikipedia)
Kuldeep Manak (15 November 1951 – 30 November 2011) was a noted Punjabi singer of Indian Punjab. He was best known for singing a rare genre of Punjabi music, Kali, also known by its plural form kalian or kaliyan. In the late 1970s and early 1980s Manak was generally regarded as the best Punjabi singer in the world.[by whom?] His high pitched strong voice was unique, and instantly recognisable. A statue of Kuldeep Manak has also been erected in Ludhiana near his residence as a tribute to singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kuldeep Manak Tracks
Sort by
Jugni
Kuldeep Manak
Jugni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
Jugni
Last played on
Tere Tille Ton
Kuldeep Manak
Tere Tille Ton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
Tere Tille Ton
Last played on
Mango Kush
Kuldeep Manak
Mango Kush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
Jodi - Big Day Party
Panjabi MC
Jodi - Big Day Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hm.jpglink
Jodi - Big Day Party
Last played on
The Folk King
Kuldeep Manak
The Folk King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
The Folk King
Last played on
Hukam
Jazzy B
Hukam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvm.jpglink
Hukam
Last played on
Maa Hundi Ae Maa
Kuldeep Manak
Maa Hundi Ae Maa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
Maa Hundi Ae Maa
Last played on
Teri Jugni
Kuldeep Manak
Teri Jugni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
Teri Jugni
Last played on
Sahiban Da Tarla
Kuldeep Manak
Sahiban Da Tarla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
Sahiban Da Tarla
Last played on
Kuldeep Manak Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist