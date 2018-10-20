Kuldeep Manak (15 November 1951 – 30 November 2011) was a noted Punjabi singer of Indian Punjab. He was best known for singing a rare genre of Punjabi music, Kali, also known by its plural form kalian or kaliyan. In the late 1970s and early 1980s Manak was generally regarded as the best Punjabi singer in the world.[by whom?] His high pitched strong voice was unique, and instantly recognisable. A statue of Kuldeep Manak has also been erected in Ludhiana near his residence as a tribute to singer.