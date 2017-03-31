Thom HellBorn 19 March 1976
Thom Hell
1976-03-19
Thom Hell Biography (Wikipedia)
Thom Hell (born March 19, 1976) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter. His birth name is Thomas Helland. He has released two EPs and five albums. After using his backing band "The Love Connection" (Bjarte Jørgensen, Frank Hammersland, Marte Wulff, Jørn Raknes and Vidar Ersfjord) on the two first albums and the following tours, he has now formed a new backing band consisting of different people from the Norwegian music scene (Even Ormestad, Thomas Aslaksen, Kjetil Grande, Asbjørn Ribe)
Hell also contributes on Norwegian singer-songwriter Marit Larsen's album Under the Surface where he joins Larsen in a duet for the song "To an End".
Thom Hell Tracks
Thom Hell
Famous
Famous
Shoulder To Shoulder
Larkin Poe
Shoulder To Shoulder
Shoulder To Shoulder
I Belong To Love
Larkin Poe
I Belong To Love
I Belong To Love
