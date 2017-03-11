Thieves Like Us is a multinational post-punk band led by vocalist and guitarist Andy Grier, with a fluid lineup of members ranging from Berlin to the UK and Scandinavia.

The band's music has often featured heavy use of electronic elements but is also influenced by the krautrock, Italo disco, glam punk, French touch and hip-hop genres. Thieves Like Us consider themselves a pop group. The band are noted for their strict branding, with all releases following the same format for their covers and associated music videos, the latter created personally by Andy Grier by chopping up films from 1970s European cinema to impressionistic effect.

In its early days the band was a trio consisting of Andy Grier (vocals), and Swedish musicians Pontus Berghe (drums) and Björn Berglund (keyboards), who met the American Grier in Berlin's Mauerpark in 2002. They started DJing together and eventually began producing their own electronic music. After several years self-producing (including the release of the instrumental and semi-ambient "Berlin, Alex") they were discovered by the French imprint Kitsuné who released their first commercial single, "Drugs In My Body", in 2007.