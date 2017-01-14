Jeffrey Lloyd-RobertsTenor
Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73c0be6d-7a55-4bd4-8122-d380a4d3b468
Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle’s The Last Supper
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezjzc8
Glasgow City Halls
2017-01-14T21:38:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03hxyb0.jpg
14
Jan
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle’s The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Birtwistle at 80: Gawain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex82fx
Barbican, London
2014-05-16T21:38:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qg0ng.jpg
16
May
2014
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Birtwistle at 80: Gawain
19:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2012: Prom 41: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e825v2
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-12T21:38:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xggh4.jpg
12
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 41: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 2: Maxwell Davies, Aperghis & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er3wrz
Cadogan Hall
2011-08-20T21:38:39
20
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 2: Maxwell Davies, Aperghis & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-06T21:38:39
6
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist