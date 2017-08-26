Big SykeBorn 31 March 1975. Died 5 December 2016
Big Syke
1975-03-31
Big Syke Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyruss Gerald Himes (November 22, 1968 – December 5, 2016), better known by his stage names Big Syke and Moozaliny, was an American rapper. His stage name is a revision of his childhood nickname, "Little Psycho." On December 5, 2016, Syke was found dead at his home in Hawthorne; reports indicate natural causes.
Big Syke Tracks
Picture Me Rollin' (feat. C.P.O., Danny Boy & Big Syke)
2Pac
All Eyez On Me (feat. Big Syke)
2Pac
All Eyes On Me
2Pac
