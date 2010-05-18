The Rock*A*TeensUS indie rock band from Cabbagetown, Atlanta, Georgia. Formed 1994
1994
The Rock*A*Teens is an American indie rock band from Cabbagetown, Atlanta, Georgia, United States, who were active during most of the 1990s and reformed in 2014.
