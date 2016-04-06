Michael Jarrell was born in 1958. A native of Geneva, he has had an international career at the highest level as a composer and, latterly, composition teacher for the past 30 years. His initial training at Geneva Conservatoire was followed by attendance at the 1979 Tanglewood Summer School and a course of study in Freiburg, Germany, with Klaus Huber, the leading Swiss composer of the older generation. He then studied computer music at Boulez’s research institute, IRCAM, in Paris. He has had residencies with, and commissions from, many leading orchestras, ensembles and festivals in central Europe, the UK, Scandinavia, Japan and the USA, including the Orchestre de Lyon in the early 1990s and the Salzburg, Lucerne and Musica Nova Helsinki festivals. His music has also been awarded numerous prizes, notably the Siemens Foundation Prize (1990) and he is a Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

In the early 1990s Michael Jarrell began teaching composition at the Vienna Hochschule, and has steadily built a reputation as a technically expert and remarkably sympathetic teacher, with whom many leading younger composers have studied (notably Johannes Maria Staud). He was appointed Professor of Composition at Geneva Conservatoire in 2004.

Among Jarrell’s best-known pieces are the song-cycle for voices and ensemble trace/écart, two violin concertos, the piano concerto Abschied, a concerto for double bass, ensemble and live electronics, and the ensemble works Music for a While and Essaims-Cribles (the latter with solo bass clarinet). In 2006 his opera Gallilei, after the Brecht play, was premiered with great success by the Geneva Opera.

While owing something to the technical discoveries of Boulez, Berio and Huber, Jarrell’s music occupies a highly distinctive sound-world, being distinguished by euphonious harmonic clarity, instrumental elegance, lyrical melodic writing and a remarkably acute sense of orchestral colour. Jarrell is the most distinguished Swiss composer since Huber and a central figure in European music, though this is offset by his natural modesty, sense of humour (he is as likely to quote from Winnie-the-Pooh as from Boulez when lecturing) and the industry with which he has built an output which is notable for its steady commitment to sheer beauty of sound.

Profile © Julian Anderson