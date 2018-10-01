Albert CollinsUS blues guitarist/vocalist/harmonica. Born 1 October 1932. Died 24 November 1993
Albert Collins
1932-10-01
Albert Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Gene Drewery, known as Albert Collins and the Ice Man (October 1, 1932 – November 24, 1993), was an American electric blues guitarist and singer with a distinctive guitar style. He was noted for his powerful playing and his use of altered tunings and a capo. His long association with the Fender Telecaster led to the title "The Master of the Telecaster".
