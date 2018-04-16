Matthew WhitakerBorn 3 April 2001
Matthew Whitaker (born on April 3, 2001) is an American jazz pianist. Blind since birth, he has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and the Apollo Theater, where, at 10, he opened for Stevie Wonder. Whitaker is the subject of Thrive, a 13-minute documentary about "the prodigious talent and irrepressible spirit of a musically precocious 12-year-old blind boy."
