Wendy Clark, better known by her stage name Lady B, is an American rapper and radio DJ from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is one of the earliest female rappers in hip hop, and one of the first to record a single. She began her career with radio station WHAT in 1979, and recorded her first single later that year, "To the Beat Y'all". The song, the title of which became a stock rap phrase, was first released by TEC, a local Philadelphia-based record label, and released again in 1980 by Sugar Hill Records.

She is recognized as one of the first DJs to play rap records on the radio outside New York, playing artists such as Will Smith and Soulsonic Force at the start of their careers.

In 1984, Lady B moved to Philadelphia's Power 99 FM and started the program The Street Beat, which ran until 1989. She later broadcast for Sirius Satellite Radio in New York City. She also worked for WRNB 100.3 in Philadelphia until she was fired in December 2017.

In 2002 she received the "Philly Urban Legend Award".