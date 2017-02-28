The Sorry KissesFormed 2006
The Sorry Kisses
2006
The Sorry Kisses Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sorry Kisses are a rock band formed in 2006 around the core duo of singer-songwriter Hayley Hutchinson and Sam Forrest of Nine Black Alps.
The Sorry Kisses Tracks
Fanboy
The Sorry Kisses
Fanboy
Fanboy
Last played on
Turned Into A Ghost
The Sorry Kisses
Turned Into A Ghost
Turned Into A Ghost
Last played on
The Sorry Kisses
Fanboy
The Sorry Kisses
The Sorry Kisses
Last played on
I Wonder If I Care as Much
The Sorry Kisses
I Wonder If I Care as Much
I Wonder If I Care as Much
Last played on
The North West
The Sorry Kisses
The North West
The North West
Last played on
No Logic
The Sorry Kisses
No Logic
No Logic
Last played on
Regards
The Sorry Kisses
Regards
Regards
Last played on
What'S The Big Deal
The Sorry Kisses
What'S The Big Deal
What'S The Big Deal
Last played on
Love But Left Behind
The Sorry Kisses
Love But Left Behind
Love But Left Behind
Last played on
Sunstorms
The Sorry Kisses
Sunstorms
Sunstorms
Last played on
Abandon Ship
The Sorry Kisses
Abandon Ship
