Andrew Wyatt
Andrew Wyatt Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Wyatt Blakemore is an American musician, songwriter and record producer. Born and raised in Manhattan, New York, he has played in New York bands such as The A.M. and Black Beetle. He is currently the vocalist in the Swedish electronic pop band Miike Snow. Wyatt has worked extensively with other artists, writing and/or producing songs with Liam Gallagher, Lady Gaga, Lorde, Bruno Mars and others. Andrew Wyatt's songs are represented by Downtown Music Publishing.
