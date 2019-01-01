El Cata
Edward E. Bello Pou, better known by his stage name El Cata, is a Dominican singer and songwriter, who emerged in the music scene in 1999, born and raised in Barahona, Dominican Republic. His voice is very similar to Alejandro Sanz and many times is confused when people listen their voice singing
