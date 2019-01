Bitty McLean (born 8 August 1972, Birmingham, England) is a British/Jamaican reggae, lovers rock and ragga musician. He is best known for his three UK Top 10 hits in 1993 and 1994, including his debut offering "It Keeps Rainin' (Tears from My Eyes)".

