The Luton Girls ChoirEnglish choir. Formed 1936. Disbanded 1977
The Luton Girls Choir
1936
The Luton Girls Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Luton Girls Choir was an English vocal ensemble that performed between 1936 and 1977, and made popular radio broadcasts and recordings between the 1940s and 1960s. It was established and directed throughout its existence by Arthur Ernest Davies (1897–1977).
The Luton Girls Choir Tracks
Count Your Blessings
Count Your Blessings
You are my heat's delight
You are my heat's delight
We Are In Love With You My Heart And I
We Are In Love With You My Heart And I
