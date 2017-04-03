Jimmy LaValle
Jimmy LaValle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73a97e9d-e945-4b50-9fd4-e7205eeb77a7
Jimmy LaValle Biography (Wikipedia)
The Album Leaf is an American solo musical project founded in San Diego, California in 1998 by Jimmy LaValle. He is known for his use of electronics, synthesizer and Rhodes piano. His performances often feature projected visual art.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy LaValle Tracks
Sort by
What Happened To My Brother
Mark Kozelek
What Happened To My Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whvk8.jpglink
What Happened To My Brother
Last played on
Here Come More Perils From The Sea
Mark Kozelek
Here Come More Perils From The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whvk8.jpglink
Here Come More Perils From The Sea
Last played on
What Happened to My Brother?
Mark Kozelek & Jimmy LaValle
What Happened to My Brother?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Happened to My Brother?
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist