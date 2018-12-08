Johnny McEvoyBorn 24 April 1945
Johnny McEvoy
1945-04-24
Johnny McEvoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny McEvoy (born 24 April 1945) is an Irish singer and entertainer of Country and Irish genre born in Banagher, County Offaly, Ireland.
Father Dickens
Johnny McEvoy
Father Dickens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father Dickens
Last played on
Someday You'll Call My Name
Johnny McEvoy
Someday You'll Call My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someday You'll Call My Name
Last played on
If Wishes Were Fishes
Johnny McEvoy
If Wishes Were Fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Wishes Were Fishes
Last played on
You're So Far Away
Johnny McEvoy
You're So Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're So Far Away
Last played on
You Never Learned To Dance
Johnny McEvoy
You Never Learned To Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Never Learned To Dance
Last played on
You Seldom Come To See Me Anymore
Johnny McEvoy
You Seldom Come To See Me Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Seldom Come To See Me Anymore
Last played on
The Wheels Go Round
Johnny McEvoy
The Wheels Go Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wheels Go Round
Last played on
Long Before Your Time
Johnny McEvoy
Long Before Your Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Before Your Time
Last played on
Those Brown Eyes
Johnny McEvoy
Those Brown Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Those Brown Eyes
Last played on
The Boston Burglar
Johnny McEvoy
The Boston Burglar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boston Burglar
Last played on
My Fathers House
Johnny McEvoy
My Fathers House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Fathers House
Last played on
Mursheen Durkin
Johnny McEvoy
Mursheen Durkin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mursheen Durkin
Last played on
The Wheels Go Round And Round
Johnny McEvoy
The Wheels Go Round And Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wheels Go Round And Round
Last played on
Nora
Johnny McEvoy
Nora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nora
Last played on
Roseville Fair
Johnny McEvoy
Roseville Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roseville Fair
Last played on
Going To California
Johnny McEvoy
Going To California
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going To California
Last played on
