Tredegar Town Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Tredegar Town Band are a brass band from the town of Tredegar, in South Wales. They date back to 1849. They are managed by Ian Porthouse.
Samba Del Gringo
Gordon Goodwin
Samba Del Gringo
Teddy Bears Picnic
John Walter Bratton
Teddy Bears Picnic
Pantomime
Philip Sparke
Pantomime
Gypsy Dance
Dargomyzhsky, Tredegar Town Band, Ceri John & Ian Porthouse
Gypsy Dance
Composer
Music Arranger
Calling All Workers
Eric Coates
Calling All Workers
Gallery (1st picture)
Howars Snell, Tredegar Town Band & Ian Porthouse
Gallery (1st picture)
Composer
The Great Escape
Elmer Bernstein
The Great Escape
Ad Astra
Jacob Vilhelm Larsen, Tredegar Town Band & Ian Porthouse
Ad Astra
Composer
Dark Arteries Pt III: These Scars Across Your Heart
Gavin Higgins
Dark Arteries Pt III: These Scars Across Your Heart
Pasadena
Tredegar Town Band
Pasadena
Performer
