Jaakko MäntyjärviBorn 27 May 1963
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
1963-05-27
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi (born 1963) is a Finnish composer of classical music, and a professional translator.
Väinämöinen uneksii lentävästä veneestään
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Väinämöinen uneksii lentävästä veneestään
Väinämöinen uneksii lentävästä veneestään
Last played on
A Scurvy Tune
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
A Scurvy Tune
A Scurvy Tune
Choir
Director
Last played on
Double, double, toil and trouble (4 Shakespeare Songs)
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Double, double, toil and trouble (4 Shakespeare Songs)
Double, double, toil and trouble (4 Shakespeare Songs)
Last played on
El Hambo
El Hambo
Last played on
Four Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Four Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Four Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Last played on
Psalm 150 in Grandsire Triples
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Psalm 150 in Grandsire Triples
Psalm 150 in Grandsire Triples
Last played on
4 Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
4 Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
4 Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
Conductor
Last played on
Three times the mangy Cat has Meowed from Macbeth
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Three times the mangy Cat has Meowed from Macbeth
Three times the mangy Cat has Meowed from Macbeth
Choir
Last played on
Double, Double Toil and Trouble, Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble from Macbeth
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Double, Double Toil and Trouble, Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble from Macbeth
Double, Double Toil and Trouble, Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble from Macbeth
Last played on
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Last played on
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Singer
Last played on
El Hambo
El Hambo
Choir
Last played on
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae
Last played on
Double Double Toil and Trouble
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Double Double Toil and Trouble
Double Double Toil and Trouble
Last played on
Pseudo-Yoik Lite
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Pseudo-Yoik Lite
Pseudo-Yoik Lite
Last played on
Ave Maria del Fiore
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Ave Maria del Fiore
Ave Maria del Fiore
Last played on
Pseudo-Yoik
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Pseudo-Yoik
Pseudo-Yoik
Last played on
El Hambo
El Hambo
Last played on
