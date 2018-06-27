Gabriel Tacchino is one of the premier post-war French classical pianists; he also teaches piano.

Tacchino was born in Cannes on April 4, 1934. He studied at the Paris Conservatoire from 1947 to 1953, where his teachers included Jacques Février and Marguerite Long. He also studied with Francis Poulenc, the only pianist ever to do so; consequently, his interpretation of Poulenc's piano music reveals a special insight into the composer's intentions.

His early prizes included the Viotti Competition (1st prize, 1953); the Busoni Competition (1954, 2nd prize); Casella International Competition (1954; 1st prize); the Geneva Competition (1955; joint 2nd prize with Malcolm Frager); and the Marguerite Long-Jacques Thibaud Competition (1957, 4th prize).

Herbert von Karajan was instrumental in Tacchino getting his break, by engaging him to play with various orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic. His United States debut was in 1962, with Erich Leinsdorf and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He has since performed under conductors such as Pierre Monteux, André Cluytens, Jascha Horenstein, Riccardo Muti, Kent Nagano, and many others. Other orchestras with which he has played include the London Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, English Chamber Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris, Orchestre National de France, Montreal Symphony Orchestra and many others. He is also a regular solo performer on the concert platform and also holds master classes.