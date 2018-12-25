PhosphorescentFormed 2001
Phosphorescent
2001
Phosphorescent Biography (Wikipedia)
Phosphorescent is the stage name of American singer-songwriter Matthew Houck (born 1980). Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, Houck began recording and performing under this nickname in 2001 in Athens, Georgia. He is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Phosphorescent Tracks
New Birth in New England
Black Waves Silver Moon
My Beautiful Boy
Around The Horn
C'est La Vie No. 2
These Rocks
Nothing Was Stolen (Love Me Foolishly)
Wolves
A Charm/A Blade
Song for Zula
I Don't Care If There Cursing
Can I Sleep In Your Arms
Sun Arise! [An Invocation, An Introduction]
At Death, A Proclamation (6 Music Session, 31 May 2011)
We'll Be Here Soon (6 Music Session, 31 May 2011)
Los Angeles (6 Music Session, 31 May 2011)
I Want You
Sugaree
Ride On/Right On (Glastonbury 2014)
Song For Zula (Glastonbury 2014)
A New Anhedonia - Session
Terror in the Canyons - Session
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
