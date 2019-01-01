Mike O’NeillCanadian singer-songwriter and guitarist, formerly of The Inbreds
Mike O’Neill
Mike O’Neill Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike O'Neill (born July 7, 1970) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, actor, and screenwriter. Originally from Oshawa, Ontario, he has been based in Halifax, Nova Scotia since 1996. O'Neill was a member of indie-rock band The Inbreds in the 1990s before disbanding the group and embarking on a solo career. He was involved as both sound engineer and actor on the popular Canadian television series Trailer Park Boys.
