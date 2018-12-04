Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin
Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin
Pelléas et Mélisande, L 88, Act III Scene I: Je les Noue, Je les Noue aux Branches du Saule
Claude Debussy
Choir
Last played on
Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin
Last played on
Médée: Act 3
Luigi Cherubini
Orchestra
Médée: Act 2
Luigi Cherubini
Orchestra
Médée: Act 1
Luigi Cherubini
Orchestra
Le Nozze Di Figaro, K. 492, Act III: "Che Soave Zeffiretto"
Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin
Treulich gefürt ziehet dahin (Bridal Chorus, Lohengrin)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 1
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Praise to the Holiest in the Height
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Habanera: L'amour est un oiseau rebelle
Magdalena Kožená
Last played on
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
The Pilgrim's chorus from Tannhauser
Richard Wagner
Last played on
O Fortuna (Carmina burana)
Carl Orff
Last played on
La Rappresentatione di anima et di corpo - oratorio
Emilio de' Cavalieri
Last played on
Verachtet mir die Meister nicht (Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
La boheme - O Soave Fanciulla (feat. Luciano Pavarotti, Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Mirella Freni & Herbert von Karajan)
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
Fantasia in C minor Op.80 for piano, chorus and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Proms 2013: Prom 29: Wagner – Tannhäuser
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-04T21:18:28
4
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 29: Wagner – Tannhäuser
Royal Albert Hall
