Howard CarrBorn 1880. Died 1960
Howard Carr
1880
Howard Carr Tracks
Proms 2010: Prom 67 - Henry Wood Day - Last Night of the Proms 1910
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-05T21:04:31
5
Sep
2010
Proms 1925: Prom 35
Queen's Hall
1925-09-17T21:04:31
17
Sep
1925
Proms 1924: Prom 07
Queen's Hall
1924-08-16T21:04:31
16
Aug
1924
Proms 1921: Prom 41
Queen's Hall
1921-09-29T21:04:31
29
Sep
1921
Proms 1920: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
1920-09-16T21:04:31
16
Sep
1920
