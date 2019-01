Giancarlo Guerrero, a native of Nicaragua, raised in Costa Rica is the Music Director of the Wroclaw Philharmonic at the National Forum of Music. He became the seventh music director of the Nashville Symphony at the beginning of its 2009-2010 season. He is also the principal guest conductor of the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon. From 2011 to 2016, he was the principal guest conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra Miami Residency.