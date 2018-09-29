Wevie Stonder
Wevie Stonder is an absurdist electronic music collective. Their name is a spoonerism of the name of musician Stevie Wonder. Wevie Stonder began in 1979, at the age of 6 years old, by recording a group of chickens down an old army telephone into a tape recorder, and playing it back while hitting a 4 string guitar and a biscuit tin.
