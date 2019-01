Amsterdam are an English pop/rock group based in Liverpool. Formed in 1999, they had their first UK Top 40 single with "The Journey" in February 2005. The current band members are Ian Prowse (vocals/guitar), Johnny Barlow (lead guitar), Tony Kiley (drums), Kevin Spurgeon (keyboards), Eimear McGeowan (flute), Anastasia Risnes (violin) and Dave Mastrocola (bass guitar).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia