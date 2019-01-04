AmsterdamLiverpool pop/rock group. Formed 1999
Amsterdam
1999
Amsterdam are an English pop/rock group based in Liverpool. Formed in 1999, they had their first UK Top 40 single with "The Journey" in February 2005. The current band members are Ian Prowse (vocals/guitar), Johnny Barlow (lead guitar), Tony Kiley (drums), Kevin Spurgeon (keyboards), Eimear McGeowan (flute), Anastasia Risnes (violin) and Dave Mastrocola (bass guitar).
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside
Amsterdam
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside
Are You Sure? (feat. Amsterdam & Conor Maynard)
Kris Kross
Are You Sure? (feat. Amsterdam & Conor Maynard)
Are You Sure? (feat. Amsterdam & Conor Maynard)
Home
Amsterdam
Home
Home
Takin On The World
Amsterdam
Takin On The World
Takin On The World
