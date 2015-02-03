Sussan Deyhim
Sussan Deyhim
Sussan Deyhim is an Iranian composer, vocalist, performance artist and activist.
Got Away
Sussan Deyhim
Got Away
Got Away
Last played on
The Candle and the Moth
Sussan Deyhim
The Candle and the Moth
The Candle and the Moth
Last played on
Circlesong 6
David Worm, Joey Blake, Kirsten Falke, Nick Bearde, Pierre Cook, Bobby McFerrin, Bobby McFerrin, Beth Quist, Janis Siegel, Pamela Warrick-Smith, Paul Hillier, Ray Kennedy, Rhiannon & Sussan Deyhim
Circlesong 6
Circlesong 6
Performer
Last played on
Glyphs on the Horizon
Sussan Deyhim
Glyphs on the Horizon
Glyphs on the Horizon
Last played on
